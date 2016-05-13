May 13 Hebei Huijin Electromechanical Co Ltd :

* Says to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 0.4 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 18 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on May 19 and the dividend will be paid on May 19

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/N8c9fq

