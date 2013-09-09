UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG, Sept 9 China Huishan Dairy, the largest producer of dairy products in northeast China, plans to raise up to $1.3 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering, IFR reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the deal.
The company is offering 3.79 billion shares in a range of HK$2.28-$2.67 each, valuing the deal at up to HK$10.12 billion, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. Bookbuilding is set to begin on Tuesday, with pricing slated for Sept. 19.
Huishan is hoping that foreign investors will eager to snap up shares amid soaring demand for milk and powdered milk in China, and as new listings on Hong Kong's stock exchange look set to pick up in the second half of the year.
Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Goldman Sachs and UBS are the investment banks leading the Huishan Dairy offering. CIMB, Investec Capital Asia and Jefferies will also act as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources