* Huishan prices IPO at HK$2.67/share, top of indicative
range
* Good demand from retail investors bodes well for debut
* Huishan attractive due to vertically integrated structure
* Industry set for much growth but also much consolidation
* Shares to debut in Hong Kong on Sept. 27
By Elzio Barreto and Donny Kwok
HONG KONG, Sept 19 China Huishan Dairy Holdings
Co Ltd raised all of the $1.3 billion it sought in its IPO,
giving it muscle to build on a strong position in an industry
that is expected to see explosive growth but also much
consolidation among players.
The offering, the second biggest in Hong Kong so far in
2013, was covered "multiple times" with demand from hedge funds,
sovereign wealth funds and other asset managers, sources with
direct knowledge of the deal said.
It was priced at HK$2.67 per share, the top of a marketing
range of HK$2.28-$2.67, a separate source said.
In a sector bedevilled by food safety scandals, investors
are drawn to Huishan's position as China's largest integrated
dairy firm with control over grass planting, dairy processing
and product development - giving it more oversight on quality.
Demand from retail investors was good given the large size
of the offering, boding well for the stock's debut on Sept. 27,
said Jasper Chan, corporate finance officer at Phillip
Securities, which offers margin loans for small investors
looking to buy into the deals.
"The price will go up because this company is the only
company in China that does the whole stuff for the milk
industry," Chan added.
"Normally people are concerned about the safety of the
product, but this one they do the whole thing and eases those
concerns."
Sales of dairy products in China are worth some $45 billion
a year and expected to grow rapidly through 2017 to about $89
billion, according to a Frost & Sullivan report prepared for
Huishan.
The country's current per capita dairy consumption rate of
is also less than half of its Asian neighbors, according to
Macquarie.
But the industry is also highly fragmented. Although Huishan
owns the country's second largest herd of dairy cows and fields
of alfalfa for hay that are as large as Hong Kong island, it
represents only a fraction of China's total market.
The top five dairy farming companies in the country, for
example, account for just 2.4 percent of the 18.3 million cows
in China, the Frost & Sullivan report said.
UNDER PRESSURE
However, government pressure for the industry to consolidate
is set to change all that.
For example, China wants the number of domestic infant
formula manufacturers to fall over the next five years to 50
from about 200 now.
To that end, it is set to issue a formal proposal to prompt
consolidation among domestic infant formula firms, a state-run
newspaper reported last month, naming Inner Mongolia Yili
Industrial Group as one of the likely beneficiaries.
By 2018, China expects the top 10 local companies to account
for 80 percent of the domestic market, with the largest three to
five firms targeting annual sales of over 5 billion yuan ($817
million), the report said.
"This series of measures should accelerate industry
consolidation, in which more than one-third of the small players
in the market are expected to be eliminated from the milk
formula industry," Sun Yiping, CEO of China Mengniu Dairy Co
, said in an earnings statement on Aug. 28.
Mengniu has been one of the most active dealmakers among
China dairy firms this year, buying a $410 million stake in
China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd in May and inking a
$1.6 billion deal in June to take over Yashili International
Holdings Ltd.
It has also said it will form a yoghurt joint venture with
France's Danone, the world's largest yoghurt maker.
Compared to foreign firms, Chinese dairy producers have
suffered from a series of food safety scandals, although a
recent contamination scare from New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra
, later proven to be a false alarm, may have levelled
the playing field a little.
Huishan, which has yet to do any major M&A, offered 3.79
billion shares in the IPO, equivalent to about 26 percent of its
outstanding stock. Current investors include Hong Kong
billionaire Cheng Yu Tung, whose family controls the Chow Tai
Fook jewellery empire.
The company plans to use about 34 percent of the IPO
proceeds to build 45 new dairy farms over the next three years
to boost production. Another 17 percent of funds will go towards
importing 75,000 heifers from Australia or New Zealand over the
same period, while 11 percent will be used to build a milk
powder plant with output capacity of 33,000 tonnes a year.
Huishan Dairy hired Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs
, HSBC and UBS as sponsors and joint
global coordinators of the IPO. CIMB, Investec Capital Asia and
Jefferies also acted as joint bookrunners.
The banks stand to earn as much as $39 million from the IPO,
equivalent to 3 percent of the proceeds, in commissions and
incentive fees.