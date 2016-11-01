SEOUL, Nov 1 (IFR) - Huishang Bank Corp has mandated CCB International, Haitong International, BOC International, HSBC, UBS and Deutsche Bank as joint global coordinators for an offering of US dollar Additional Tier 1 securities.

The bank has regulatory approval to issue up to 6 billion renminbi ($886 million) in offshore preference shares, which will count towards Additional Tier 1 capital.

Unusually, the securities will not have a credit rating.

Meetings with fixed-income investors for the proposed Reg S issue will begin in Hong Kong tomorrow.

The joint global coordinators are also bookrunners with ABC International, CEB International, CITIC CLSA Securities, CMB International, Credit Suisse and Essence International. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)