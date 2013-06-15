HONG KONG, June 15 China's city commercial
lender Huishang Bank has hired five underwriters to arrange its
planned $1-1.5 billion Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO),
IFR reported late on Friday.
The five joint global co-ordinators managing the offer are:
BOC International, Citic Securities International, JP Morgan,
Morgan Stanley and UBS, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said
citing sources familiar with the situation.
Hefei-based Huishang is planning to list in Hong Kong at the
end of 2013 or early next year, the report added.
Huishang had originally planned to list in Shanghai but with
the A-share IPO market showing no signs of reopening, it is now
turning to Hong Kong. Citic Securities was the sponsor of its
Shanghai IPO.
Huishang is one of the 16 city and rural commercial lenders
to file listing applications to the China Securities Regulatory
Commission. It obtained shareholder approval in April for its
proposed Hong Kong listing.
