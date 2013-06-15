HONG KONG, June 15 China's city commercial lender Huishang Bank has hired five underwriters to arrange its planned $1-1.5 billion Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), IFR reported late on Friday.

The five joint global co-ordinators managing the offer are: BOC International, Citic Securities International, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said citing sources familiar with the situation.

Hefei-based Huishang is planning to list in Hong Kong at the end of 2013 or early next year, the report added.

Huishang had originally planned to list in Shanghai but with the A-share IPO market showing no signs of reopening, it is now turning to Hong Kong. Citic Securities was the sponsor of its Shanghai IPO.

Huishang is one of the 16 city and rural commercial lenders to file listing applications to the China Securities Regulatory Commission. It obtained shareholder approval in April for its proposed Hong Kong listing. (Reporting by Fiona Lau; editing by Michael Perry)