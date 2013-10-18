SINGAPORE Oct 18 China's Huishang Bank Corp Ltd
is set to pre-market its Hong Kong initial public offering on
Monday, seeking to raise $1-$1.2 billion, IFR reported on
Friday.
Hefei-based Huishang Bank secured listing approval from the
Hong Kong stock exchange on Thursday, the report added. Huishang
joins Bank of Chongqing, another Chinese city commercial lender
to seek a Hong Kong listing this month.
Premarketing is scheduled to run for a week, with a roadshow
set to be launched in the week of Oct. 28, IFR, a Thomson
Reuters publication, reported, citing two sources familiar with
the matter.
BOC International, Citic Securities International, JP
Morgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS are leading the transaction.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau at IFR; Editing by Michael Urquhart)