HONG KONG Aug 26 China's Huishang Bank has
filed an application for a Hong Kong initial public offering
that could be worth between $1.5 billion and $2 billion, IFR
reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the deal.
The Hefei-based city commercial lender filed the so-called
A1 listing application form with the Hong Kong stock exchange
ahead of a planned IPO at the end of the year, added IFR, a
Thomson Reuters publication.
Huishang Bank has also added nine banks to the roster
helping to underwrite the deal, including BoCom International,
China International Capital Corp (CICC), Citigroup and
HSBC, IFR said.
The lender had hired in June BOC International, Citic
Securities International, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley
and UBS as joint global coordinators for the
IPO.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto;
Editing by Jeremy Laurence)