HONG KONG Nov 10 Hui Xian Real Estate Investment Trust , controlled by tycoon Li Ka-shing, said on Thursday that it had agreed to buy a 70 percent interest in a property project in China's Liaoning province for 980 million yuan ($154.57 million).

Hui Xian, the first yuan-denominated REIT listed on the Hong Kong bourse, said in a statement it would buy the stake from a Cheung Kong unit which holds a hotel development complex in Shenyang in northeastern China.

Hui Xian will continue to explore opportunities to further increase its asset base, it said. ($1 = 6.340 yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)