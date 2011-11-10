Australia shares eke out marginal gains; NZ flat
Feb 8 Australian shares edged up on Wednesday, taking cues from Wall Street, as gains in financials slightly outweighed losses in the basic material and energy sectors.
HONG KONG Nov 10 Hui Xian Real Estate Investment Trust , controlled by tycoon Li Ka-shing, said on Thursday that it had agreed to buy a 70 percent interest in a property project in China's Liaoning province for 980 million yuan ($154.57 million).
Hui Xian, the first yuan-denominated REIT listed on the Hong Kong bourse, said in a statement it would buy the stake from a Cheung Kong unit which holds a hotel development complex in Shenyang in northeastern China.
Hui Xian will continue to explore opportunities to further increase its asset base, it said. ($1 = 6.340 yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Says Gentle Care Pte Ltd intends to make a voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Healthway
* Silver Creek Capital intends to make voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Auric Pacific