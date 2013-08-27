UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG Aug 27 For a full statement on the results of China Huiyuan Juice Group Ltd, which is engaged in the manufacturing and sales of juice beverages, please click on: here (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Michelle Chen in HONG KONG; Editing by Louise Heavens)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources