Fed issues revised scenarios for bank stress tests after error
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
MUMBAI, July 23 Hindustan Unilever, the Indian unit of Anglo-Dutch Unilever Plc , said net profit for the first quarter more than doubled to 13.3 billion rupees ($240.88 million), after a one-time gain from sale of properties.
The largest Indian household products and consumer goods maker said on Monday its net profit rose 111 percent for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30 from 6.3 billion rupees a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, had expected a net profit of 6.94 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 55.2150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nandita Bose, Editing by Sunil Nair)
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.
JAKARTA/TORONTO, Feb 10 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said on Friday that an export ban remains in place at its copper mine in Indonesia, the world's second-biggest, because it has not yet reached agreement with the government on a new mining permit.