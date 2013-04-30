MUMBAI, April 30 Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant Unilever Plc does not intend to increase its stake in Indian arm Hindustan Unilever beyond 75 percent, James Allison, head of investor relations and M&A, told Indian television channel CNBC-TV 18 on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day Unilever offered to pay as much as $5.4 billion to raise its stake in its Indian unit, banking on fast-growing spending power in Asia's third-largest economy.