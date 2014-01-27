MUMBAI Jan 27 Hindustan Unilever Ltd's
said on Monday its third-quarter net profit rose 22 percent
year-on-year, beating analysts' forecasts, even as its sales
lagged estimates.
The Indian unit of Anglo-Dutch Unilever Plc
said in a statement on Monday it had made a net profit
of 10.6 billion Indian rupees ($169.63 million) in the quarter
ending Dec. 31 compared to a profit of 8.7 billion rupees in the
same period a year ago.
Sales at India's largest manufacturer of household products
and consumer goods rose 9.5 percent year-on-year to 70.4 billion
rupees, slightly lower than estimates.
Analysts had expected a net profit of 9.3 billion rupees and
net sales of 71.3 billion rupees for the quarter, according to
Thomson Reuters Starmine Estimates.