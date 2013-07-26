MUMBAI, July 26 Hindustan Unilever Ltd,
the Indian unit of Anglo-Dutch Unilever Plc ,
beat market forecasts with a 20 percent increase in quarterly
net profit, but its shares fell over 5 percent as sales volumes
disappointed investors.
India's largest manufacturer of household products and
consumer goods posted on Friday a net profit of 10.19 billion
rupees ($172.36 million) for the quarter ended March 30, from an
adjusted profit of 8.54 billion rupees a year ago. The adjusted
profit is a median of estimates from 3 brokerages.
The company had reported an actual net profit of 13.3
billion rupees in the same period a year ago on the back of a
one-time gain.
Analysts had expected a net profit of 8.7 billion rupees,
according to Thomson Reuters Starmine Estimates.