Nov 24 Hulamin Ltd
* Isizinda Aluminium today announced acquisition of Bayside
Casthouse in Richards Bay, Kwazulu Natal from BHP Billiton
* Isizinda JV has concluded five year metal supply agreement
with BHP Billiton that will see liquid metal supplied by nearby
hillside smelter directly to Bayside Casthouse
* Hulamin in turn, has concluded a matching slab offtake
agreement with Isizinda, with an estimated value of more than
R10 billion over five year period
* BHP billiton will continue to operate Bayside Casthouse
and to supply slab to Hulamin on an interim basis, until
competition commission approval is granted
