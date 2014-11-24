Nov 24 Hulamin Ltd

* Isizinda Aluminium today announced acquisition of Bayside Casthouse in Richards Bay, Kwazulu Natal from BHP Billiton

* Isizinda JV has concluded five year metal supply agreement with BHP Billiton that will see liquid metal supplied by nearby hillside smelter directly to Bayside Casthouse

* Hulamin in turn, has concluded a matching slab offtake agreement with Isizinda, with an estimated value of more than R10 billion over five year period

* BHP billiton will continue to operate Bayside Casthouse and to supply slab to Hulamin on an interim basis, until competition commission approval is granted