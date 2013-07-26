* June quarter sales volumes grow 4 pct vs 9 pct year-ago
* Slowdown in line with parent Unilever's expectations for
emerging mkts weakness
* Sales pressure to last for 2-3 more quarters
* Shares fall over 5 pct after results despite profit
increase
By Nandita Bose
MUMBAI, July 26 Hindustan Unilever's
aggressive advertising and discounts failed to lift sales
volumes for the fifth consecutive quarter and India's largest
consumer goods maker said the slowdown in growth may last until
the end of the fiscal year.
Hindustan Unilever's fiscal first-quarter results
underscores a warning by its parent, Anglo-Dutch consumer
conglomerate Unilever , that growth in emerging
markets was no longer immune to the global economic weakness.
"India is very much a reflection of the announcement from
the parent," Chief Financial Officer R. Sridhar told reporters
after the earnings report on Friday.
"We are seeing a slowdown in market growth in both volume
and value terms, and over the next 2-3 quarters these challenges
will continue," he added. Shares fell 5.7 percent on the
disappointing sales figures.
High inflation and meagre urban salary increases have
reduced incomes in Asia's third-largest economy and heated up
the competition in the $13 billion consumer goods sector.
Hindustan Unilever faces a difficult choice between raising
prices and retaining market share, as high promotional
expenditure pinches margins and higher prices hurt volumes.
The company said its adjusted net profit rose 4 percent to
8.85 billion Indian rupees ($149.70 million) for the quarter
that ended in June. The actual net profit stood at 10.19 billion
rupees and included a one-time gain.
Net sales for the quarter rose 7 percent to a
lower-than-expected 66.9 billion rupees with 4 percent
underlying volume growth, below market estimates of about 6
percent growth and slower than the 9 percent growth logged in
the same-year ago period.
Analysts on average had estimated an adjusted profit of 8.7
billion rupees on sales of 69 billion, Thomson Reuters Starmine
Estimates showed.
Despite the weakness of its Indian business for the past few
quarters, Unilever in April pumped in $5 billion to raise its
stake in Hindustan Unilever, banking on the country's long-term
growth.
India's economy has been hit by slowing private consumption,
capital investment and declining public spending, leading to the
slowest growth in a decade for the fiscal year that ended in
March. Economic growth in the first quarter was 4.8 percent, in
line with expectations.
Hindustan Unilever, valued at $25.1 billion, makes popular
consumer brands such as skin fairness cream Fair and Lovely,
Clinic Plus shampoo, Dove soap and Lipton tea.
Sales at the personal care segment grew 2 percent , while
its food business grew 5 percent, as consumer demand waned.
Shares of the company have risen 31 percent so far this
year, compared to a 22.9 increase in the consumer sector index
of the Mumbai stock exchange.
The stock has the third-highest forward 12-month
price-to-earnings ratio among top consumer product companies in
the world, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.