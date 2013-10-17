Oct 17 Hulu named 21st Century Fox
executive Mike Hopkins as its chief executive, effective
immediately, the streaming video company said on Thursday.
Hopkins served as president of distribution at Fox and is a
Hulu board director.
Andy Forssell, the acting CEO since March, is leaving the
company.
"With Mike's appointment, and its owners fully aligned and
committed to seizing the incredible opportunities that lie
ahead, we look forward to a very bright future for Hulu," Peter
Rice, chairman and CEO of the Fox Networks Group, said in a
statement.
Hulu offers streaming TV shows and movies and makes its
money from advertising and subscriptions. It is owned by the
Walt Disney Co, 21st Century Fox and Comcast.
The owners considered selling Hulu earlier this year but
called off the process and instead invested $750 million to help
grow the service.