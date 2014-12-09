Dec 9 Television streaming website Hulu said it
partnered with Discovery Communications Inc to offer
select shows such as MythBusters, The Little Couple, Treehouse
Masters and How It's Made in the United States from Jan. 1.
Hulu also received exclusive rights for Emmy Award-winning
Deadliest Catch, it said in a blog on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1qpthEF)
The website, which offers next-day repeats of shows on
broadcast TV networks ABC, Fox and NBC, competes with services
such as Netflix Inc and Amazon.com Inc's Prime
Instant Video.
Hulu, owned by Walt Disney Co, Twenty-First Century
Fox Inc and Comcast Corp, offers free movies
and TV shows through advertising-supported Hulu.com and charges
$8 a month for additional shows through Hulu Plus.
(Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)