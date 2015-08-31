Aug 31 Major films such as Hunger Games:
Catching Fire, World War Z, and Transformers: Age of Extinction
will move to online video service Hulu from Netflix starting in
October when cable network Epix switches streaming partners.
Hulu and Epix said on Sunday they had signed a multi-year
deal that would bring Epix films to Hulu from Oct. 1. The
companies did not disclose terms of the deal.
Netflix Inc said earlier on Sunday it had decided
not to renew its agreement with Epix when it expires at the end
of September as it focuses more on original programming and
exclusive rights to movies, and less on non-exclusive content.
"While many of these (Epix) movies are popular, they are
also widely available on cable and other subscription platforms
at the same time as they are on Netflix," Ted Sarandos, chief
content officer at Netflix, wrote in a blog post.
"Through our original films and some innovative licensing
arrangements with the movie studios, we are aiming to build a
better movie experience for you." (nflx.it/1hNH1X7)
Hulu and Epix said their deal would bring new releases from
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, MGM Studios Inc and
Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures to Hulu.
Epix is a joint venture of the three studios, while Hulu is
owned by Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal, 21st Century Fox
Inc's Fox Broadcasting and Walt Disney Co's
ABC.
(Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr)