March 12 Video website Hulu has taken the
latest step toward becoming a full-fledged TV network by
striking a deal to distribute its original shows outside the
United States.
The deal allows FremantleMedia Enterprises to distribute
Hulu's original shows, including the Morgan Spurlock documentary
"A Day In The Life," in international markets to both
broadcasters and online video sites.
Hulu, which predominantly carries programming licensed from
its major broadcaster owners, last year started carrying its own
original programs in partnership with a number of producers.
Hulu is owned by Comcast Corp's NBC Universal,
News Corp, Walt Disney Co and Providence Equity
Partners.
The company recently began showing its first scripted
series, the political drama "Battleground," and plans a travel
series called "Up to Speed" for this summer.
FME is a unit of German media company RTL Group, which is
controlled by Bertelsmann AG.
