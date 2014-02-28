Feb 27 Nippon Television Network Corp said it
will buy Hulu LLC's Japan business to offer video-on-demand to
viewers.
Hulu is an online video on demand service that launched in
2008 in the United States and is a joint venture between
NBCUniversal, 21st Century Fox, and The
Walt Disney Co.
The company launched its Japan service in September 2011 and
currently offers subscriptions for unlimited viewing of content
on internet-connected devices such as TVs, PCs, tablets,
smartphones and gaming consoles, for about 980 yen ($9.60) per
month.
"In addition to terrestrial broadcasting and BS/CS
broadcasting, Nippon TV is looking forward to succeeding Hulu's
business as a new path to deliver content through the Internet,"
Yoshio Okubo, president, Nippon TV said.
Under the agreement, Hulu will license its brand and
technology to a subsidiary of Nippon TV and provide support
services for Hulu Japan's video-on-demand service under the Hulu
brand, Nippon said in a statement.