Oct 19 Providence Equity Partners said on Friday
it had sold its 10 percent stake in online video site Hulu. The
private equity firm's press release followed media reports in
the last two weeks that the sale would take place.
Providence sold its stake for around $200 million, doubling
its initial investment, according to a source familiar with the
matter who requested anonymity because of lack of authorization
to speak to the press.
Providence's exit leaves Hulu in the hands of Walt Disney Co
, News Corp and Comcast Cable's NBC
Universal.
"Providence has been an ideal partner over the past five
years, dating back to the days when Hulu was simply an ambitious
idea," Hulu CEO Jason Kilar said in a press release. "The entire
Providence team has added value far beyond their invested
capital, and we are extremely thankful for their high judgment,
insight and collaborative approach."
Hulu put itself up for sale in 2011, with suitors including
Google Inc, Amazon.com Inc, DirecTV Group Inc
and DISH Network Corp, Reuters reported at the
time. But the talks collapsed over the price of the deal.
Providence manages around $27 billion in equity commitments
and has invested in more than 130 companies since its inception
in 1989 - focusing on media, communications, education and
information companies around the world.
Significant current and previous investments include
AutoTrader.com, Blackboard, Bresnan Communications, Warner Music
Group, and Yankees Entertainment and Sports Network.