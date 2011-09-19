(Repeats story originally published late on Friday)
* Hulu auction stalled by factors such as bid-ask gap
* Complicated digital rights issues create conflict
* Owners not committed to selling absent a rich offer
* New round of bids due next week
By Yinka Adegoke
NEW YORK, Sept 16 The auction of online video
site Hulu has been slowed by recent developments which could
derail it completely, according to sources familiar with the
process.
Among the issues are conflicts over complicated digital
rights, a wide bid-ask gap, and Yahoo being sidelined as a
potential buyer by its own issues. Moreover, NBC Universal's
hiring of Morgan Stanley banker Stuart Epstein, who was
involved in the sale process for the bank, as its chief
financial officer complicates a potential deal.
And then there is the lack of commitment to sell by Hulu's
owners -- News Corp (NWSA.O), Walt Disney Co (DIS.N), Comcast
Corp's (CMCSA.O) NBC Universal and Providence Equity Partners.
News Corp Chief Operating Officer Chase Carey even
acknowledged during the company's third-quarter earnings call
last month that a Hulu sale might not happen.
A new round of bids are due next week and price will be in
a key issue in whether the auction moves forward, according to
a source close to the situation.
Other sources with knowledge of the talks said an unusually
wide gap has developed in recent weeks between the price
bidders are offering and what the Hulu owners are willing to
accept. Hulu's owners are becoming more steadfast about the
price and feel enough strategic alternatives are available to
reject low-ball offers, sources said.
Bids have ranged from as low as $500 million to as much as
$2 billion. The most serious suitors include Google Inc
(GOOG.O), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), DirecTV Group Inc DTV.O
and DISH Network Corp (DISH.O).
Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O) had been viewed as one of the most
enthusiastic likely bidders, but that was before its leadership
imploded last week with the firing of CEO Carol Bartz. The
company is likely to be too preoccupied with its own issues to
digest a multibillion dollar deal. Moreover, Hulu's owners
would be reluctant to sell to a company undergoing an internal
upheaval.
As with any sale, the situation is fluid and there remains
a chance Google or another party could swoop in with a rich
offer. Reports have suggested Google was planning an offer, but
company insiders are uncertain Hulu's media owners would
sanction a sale to the search engine giant -- at least not
without caveats such as blocking piracy searches, for example.
After intense initial interest due to Hulu's huge and
growing popularity, the sale has stalled as bidders questioned
what they would get for their money.
One senior media executive said the nature of Hulu's
content deals is key to whether a deal happens or not.
"I guess the brand and technology are worth something, but
probably not for that asking price because digital companies
could develop a site on their own," the executive said, who
asked not to be identified speaking about a partner company.
CBS Corp (CBS.N) boss Les Moonves openly questioned Hulu's
value during an interview at a Paley Media Center event on
Thursday.
"What are they getting and how long are they getting it?"
asked Moonves, whose company is not a Hulu owner or content
provider. "Are they buying two years of programs for $2
billion? I don't know. I shouldn't say more, I'll get in
trouble."
The issue of rights, particularly on newer platforms such
as the Web and mobile, are both unclear and complicated, adding
to the potential deal's complexity.
BTIG analyst Richard Greenfield said a recent decision by
NBC Universal to offer programs for free via an iPhone and iPad
app without requiring a cable subscription effectively
undermines the value of the rights Hulu's owners are trying to
sell. The move also potentially conflicts with News Corp unit
Fox TV's strategy of allowing Hulu users to access only the
latest TV shows if they are a pay-TV subscriber.
"It gets more challenging to push through the Hulu sale,
given what NBC just did," said Greenfield.
Comcast agreed, as part of the regulatory restrictions
attached to its takeover of NBCU, that NBCU would abstain from
key management decisions at Hulu.
If the sale falls apart, it will mark the second time its
owners have fashioned a full or partial exit strategy that has
failed. After nearly six months of planning, the owners ditched
an initial public offering last December to raise up to $300
million. Such an IPO would have valued the company at about $2
billion. [nN06205589]
But the decision to ditch the IPO in favor of a sale
prompted industry observers to wonder whether media companies
should risk handing over their future online to digital rivals
such as Google and Amazon. Greenfield has described the plan to
sell Hulu as a mistake of "epic proportions."
"Hulu appears to be the perfect weapon for networks and
content creators to embrace so they can grow revenues and
profits, even if the current multichannel ecosystem becomes
unglued over the next decade," said Greenfield in his
client-targeted blog.
