June 23 Online video-streaming service Hulu said it would soon allow its users to add CBS Corp's television network Showtime to their Hulu subscriptions.

Showtime will be available to Hulu users before the July 12 premieres of the hit series "Ray Donovan" and "Masters Of Sex", the companies said on Tuesday. (hulu.tv/1IceOCR)

The service will cost $8.99 per month, in addition to the $7.99 per month users pay for a Hulu subscription.

The network will also be available as a stand-alone streaming service through Apple Inc and Roku Inc players, and Sony Corp's PlayStation Vue.

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)