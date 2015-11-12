Nov 12 Hulu is looking to sell a stake to Time Warner Inc in talks that would value the video-streaming service provider at above $5 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The talks include cash investment and content licensing, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1lm7XhX)

Time Warner would be an equal stakeholder with other current Hulu owners, the newspaper reported.

Time Warner declined to comment, while Hulu was not immediately available to comment.

