Nov 12 Hulu is looking to sell a stake to Time
Warner Inc in talks that would value the video-streaming
service provider at above $5 billion, The Wall Street Journal
reported.
The talks include cash investment and content licensing, the
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1lm7XhX)
Time Warner would be an equal stakeholder with other current
Hulu owners, the newspaper reported.
Time Warner declined to comment, while Hulu was not
immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)