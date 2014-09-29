Sept 29 Humana Inc, which manages
private Medicare and individual Obamacare insurance plans, said
on Monday it has integrated its consumer health application with
Apple Inc's HealthKit.
The move, the first announced by a major insurer, enables
Humana customers to more easily manage fitness data and other
personal health goals, the company said in a statement.
Humana's wellness program, called HumanaVitality, rewards
members for hitting these goals, which include being more
active, eating better or losing weight, with items such as movie
tickets and fitness equipment.
Apple's HealthKit gathers data such as blood pressure and
weight from various applications, enabling it to be viewed by
consumers and doctors in one place. Its ease of use is expected
to increase the data sharing between doctors and patients.
Apple delayed the launch of HealthKit earlier this month
when it pulled back its iOS 8 operating system for iPhones and
iPads. HealthKit and the new Humana application, which has about
3.8 million eligible members, launched on Friday.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer. Editing by Andre Grenon)