Sept 29 Humana Inc, which manages private Medicare and individual Obamacare insurance plans, said on Monday it has integrated its consumer health application with Apple Inc's HealthKit.

The move, the first announced by a major insurer, enables Humana customers to more easily manage fitness data and other personal health goals, the company said in a statement.

Humana's wellness program, called HumanaVitality, rewards members for hitting these goals, which include being more active, eating better or losing weight, with items such as movie tickets and fitness equipment.

Apple's HealthKit gathers data such as blood pressure and weight from various applications, enabling it to be viewed by consumers and doctors in one place. Its ease of use is expected to increase the data sharing between doctors and patients.

Apple delayed the launch of HealthKit earlier this month when it pulled back its iOS 8 operating system for iPhones and iPads. HealthKit and the new Humana application, which has about 3.8 million eligible members, launched on Friday. (Reporting by Caroline Humer. Editing by Andre Grenon)