Akzo Nobel rejects improved bid from U.S. rival PPG
AMSTERDAM, March 22 Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel rejected on Wednesday a second takeover proposal from U.S. rival PPG Industries saying the offer was too low and too risky.
Feb 5 Humana Inc : * Says spending more on service center resources for Obamacare customers than
it planned * Says that because Obamacare enrollment is low, missing the scale versus
investment * Says expects risk-related payments in 2015 of $250 million to $450 million
for 2014 Obamacare customers
AMSTERDAM, March 22 Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel rejected on Wednesday a second takeover proposal from U.S. rival PPG Industries saying the offer was too low and too risky.
* Therapix Biosciences Ltd. announces pricing of U.S. Initial public offering and NASDAQ listing
* Rejects second unsolicited proposal from PPG Industries Inc