April 30 Humana Inc posted a lower quarterly profit on Monday, hurt by higher medical costs, although the health insurer said the results topped its own estimates.

First-quarter net income fell to $248 million, or $1.49 per share, compared with $315 million, or $1.86 per share, a year ago.

Humana said it had expected earnings of $1.35 to $1.45 per share. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)