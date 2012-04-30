UPDATE 2-Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
* Forecasts FY17 adj. EPS $4.72-$4.81 vs. est. $4.64 (Adds analyst comments, details, shares)
April 30 Humana Inc posted a lower quarterly profit on Monday, hurt by higher medical costs, although the health insurer said the results topped its own estimates.
First-quarter net income fell to $248 million, or $1.49 per share, compared with $315 million, or $1.86 per share, a year ago.
Humana said it had expected earnings of $1.35 to $1.45 per share. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Forecasts FY17 adj. EPS $4.72-$4.81 vs. est. $4.64 (Adds analyst comments, details, shares)
Feb 3 The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Friday issued an order delegating further authority to its staff in absence of a quorum on the Commission starting Feb. 4.
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday will scale back major regulations that resulted from the financial crisis, directing a review of the Dodd-Frank Act and putting the brakes on a retirement advice rule.