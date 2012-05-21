May 21 Health insurer Humana Inc lowered its second-quarter and full-year 2012 earnings outlooks on Monday, citing costs to resolve a previously disclosed lawsuit.

Humana cut its earnings per share forecast to a range of $1.98 to $2.08 from $2.15 to $2.25 for the quarter ended June 30 and to $7.38 to $7.58 from $7.55 to $7.75 for the full year. (Reporting By Susan Kelly; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)