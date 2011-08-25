KKR buys 14.1 pct stake in GFK, Dell stake rises to 10.1 pct
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR has acquired a stake of 14.1 percent in German research firm GFK , regulatory filings show, as it seeks to fight off rival investor Michael Dell.
* Says acquisition terms were not disclosed
* Says Arcadian buy not to impact 2011 outlook
* Says deal expected to close in late 2011 (Follows alerts)
Aug 25 Health insurer Humana Inc said it would buy Arcadian Management Services for an undisclosed sum to expand and grow its Medicare business.
Oakland, California-based Arcadian Management is a health maintenance organisation (HMO) that offers healthcare coverage plans to 64,000 members in 15 states.
The acquisition of the HMO, which reported $622 million in revenue for 2010, is expected to close in late 2011 and will not impact 2011 outlook, Humana said in a statement.
Humana shares were trading down 2.5 percent at $70.86 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP said on Thursday it would raise its quarterly dividend payout from the end of March by a cent, after posting a nearly fivefold rise in fourth-quarter earnings that came close to most analysts' forecasts.
Feb 9 Although judges shot down Anthem Inc's $54 billion acquisition of Cigna Corp and Aetna Inc's $35 billion takeover of Humana Inc on anti-trust grounds, the rulings left scope for a possible combination of Cigna and Humana, industry insiders said.