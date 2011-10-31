* Q3 EPS $2.67 vs $2.02 Wall Street view
* Raises 2011 earnings forecast
* 2012 view below Street, but analysts call conservative
* Shares jump 7 percent
(Adds further analyst comment, regular share trading)
By Lewis Krauskopf
Oct 31 Humana Inc's (HUM.N) quarterly profit
soared past estimates on growth in its Medicare plans for the
elderly and low medical claims, and the health insurer gave an
initial forecast for 2012 earnings that reassured investors,
sending shares to their highest level in nearly four years.
Humana, one of the largest U.S. providers of Medicare
plans, projected earnings below Wall Street's target for next
year. But analysts have been warning investors that Humana
might give an initial disappointing 2012 outlook and that the
forecast would likely prove conservative.
"The outlook is generally higher than the buyside
expectations we have heard," Jefferies & Co analyst David
Windley said in a research note.
The insurer also expects strong Medicare membership gains
for next year, including more than 200,000 additional Medicare
Advantage enrollees and at least 500,000 in prescription-drug
only plans.
As a big Medicare player, Humana is well-situated in an
area that many rivals want to break into further.
Just last week, Cigna Corp (CI.N) agreed to buy Medicare
specialist HealthSpring Inc HS.N for $3.8 billion -- the
health insurance industry's biggest deal in six years. Shares
of Humana and other Medicare companies rose on the deal, which
indicated a premium being put on Medicare membership.
Medicare is an enticing market for health insurers because
the entry of the postwar baby boom generation into retirement
is expected to swell the ranks of the privately run Medicare
Advantage plans.
Even before Monday's trading, Humana shares had risen about
47 percent this year, the best performance of all major health
insurer stocks. On Monday, they were up 7 percent to $86 in
morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange, rising as high
as $86.47.
BIG QUARTERLY BEAT
Third-quarter net income rose to $444.8 million, or $2.67 a
share, from $393.2 million, or $2.32 a share, a year ago.
Analysts had expected earnings of $2.02 a share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue rose 11 percent to $9.3 billion, ahead of
analysts' expectation of $9.25 billion.
Humana's Medicare Advantage individual enrollment stood at
1.61 million at the end of the quarter, up 10 percent.
Humana's enrollment in its Medicare prescription drug-only
plans jumped 47 percent to 2.48 million, helped by a low-priced
national plan it is selling with Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N).
Humana spent 80.7 percent of premium revenue on medical
costs, down from 81.6 percent a year ago. The 2011 ratio was
below the 83.1 percent expected by Susquehanna Financial Group
analyst Chris Rigg.
"The outperformance relative to our expectations was due
primarily to lower-than-expected medical costs," Rigg said in a
research note.
Humana attributed the lower claims to its own care
coordination and disease management programs as well as to
increased membership in the standalone drug plans that carry a
lower benefit ratio.
Health insurers in general have benefited from lower
medical claims as Americans delay or avoid doctor visits and
procedures in the weak economy.
For 2011, Humana expects to earn $8.35 to $8.40 a share, up
from its prior view of $7.50-$7.60 a share.
For 2012, it sees a profit of $7.40-$7.60 a share, compared
with analysts' estimate of $7.79.
Leerink Swann analyst Jason Gurda said that in recent years
Humana's forecasts have been "well below what the company
actually reports so we wouldn't read very much into the below
consensus guidance range."
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York and Esha Dey in
Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian and Derek Caney)