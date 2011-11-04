* Humana CEO McCallister to retire in next 12-18 months
* McKesson's Broussard named Humana president, next CEO
(Adds background on executives)
Nov 4 Humana Inc (HUM.N) hired a top executive
from drug wholesaler McKesson Corp (MCK.N) to eventually become
its next chief executive officer, replacing the U.S. health
insurer's longtime leader, Mike McCallister.
Humana, one of the largest providers of Medicare plans for
the elderly, said on Friday that Bruce Broussard, who has been
CEO of McKesson Specialty Health, a McKesson subsidiary, will
be president of Humana starting next month.
The company expects that McCallister, 59, will retire as
chief executive officer in the next 12 to 18 months and that
Broussard will become CEO at that time.
Broussard, 49, was CEO of US Oncology Inc when McKesson
bought the privately held cancer care specialist last year.
Humana pointed to the fact that Broussard worked closely with
the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services while at US
Oncology.
McCallister, who is also Humana's chairman, has presided
over the company's explosive Medicare growth, spurred by
government regulations that eased the nationwide expansion of
privately run plans under the federal program.
Humana shares have soared 58 percent this year, topping the
performance of its rivals, as investors and the industry warm
to the growth opportunities in Medicare.
McCallister has been CEO for 11 years, making him easily
the longest-tenured chief of any major health insurer. He has
also worked for Humana for 37 years.
In an interview with Reuters in March, McCallister quipped,
"I'm way past my sell date if you look at the average tenure,"
and added that he had retirement "on the horizon, but it's not
in the near horizon."
Humana also said it was promoting Chief Operating Officer
Jim Murray to executive vice president and COO. Murray, 57,
will join McCallister and Broussard in the Office of the
Chairman, which the company said is designed to guide the
company's strategy and leadership transition.
Murray joined Humana in 1989 and was named COO in 2006.
Humana shares were down 1.1 percent at $85.68 on Friday
morning on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York, editing by Gerald
E. McCormick and Matthew Lewis)