By Lewis Krauskopf

Nov 4 Humana Inc (HUM.N) hired a top executive from drug wholesaler McKesson Corp (MCK.N) to eventually become its next chief executive officer, replacing the U.S. health insurer's longtime leader, Mike McCallister.

Humana, one of the largest providers of Medicare plans for the elderly, said on Friday that Bruce Broussard, who has been CEO of McKesson Specialty Health, will become president of Humana starting next month.

The company expects that McCallister, 59, will retire as chief executive officer in the next 12 to 18 months and that Broussard will become CEO at that time.

Broussard, 49, was CEO of US Oncology Inc when McKesson bought the privately held cancer care specialist last year. McKesson Specialty Health distributes medicines for cancer, among other conditions, and provides the technology to help doctors run their operations and confer on best practices.

Humana also pointed to the fact that Broussard worked closely with the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services while at US Oncology.

Broussard joined US Oncology in 2000 as chief financial officer, and previously held top finance and leadership positions at several other healthcare service companies.

Analysts were caught somewhat off-guard by the announcement of the CEO change due to Humana's strong recent performance.

Broussard's experience with healthcare providers also set off speculation on Wall Street that Humana might push further into the business of providing care or toward new alliances with physicians. The company signaled such interest with its recent $790 million acquisition of Concentra, which runs medical care and workplace health clinics.

"He has considerable experience running and acquiring physician practices, which is an area Humana has clearly been devoting resources to since acquiring Concentra," Wells Fargo analyst Peter Costa said in a research note.

In Broussard's "prior experience with the Street, he has been viewed as a polished, well-liked guy," Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Chris Rigg said.

MEDICARE BOOM

The decision to hire from outside the company, as well as outside the health insurance industry, contrasts with other recent leadership changes. Rivals Aetna Inc (AET.N) and Cigna Corp (CI.N) each elevated internal executives to the top job in making switches over the past few years.

McCallister, who is also Humana's chairman, has presided over the company's explosive Medicare growth, spurred by government regulations that eased the nationwide expansion of privately run plans. Humana, which has a market value of about $14 billion, noted that its revenue had quadrupled under McCallister's CEO tenure.

Through Thursday, Humana shares had soared 58 percent this year, topping the performance of its rivals, as investors and the industry warm to the growth opportunities in Medicare. The market is enticing because the entry of the postwar baby boom generation into retirement is expected to swell the ranks of privately run Medicare Advantage plans.

"I was surprised with the timing given that the company seems to be firing on all cylinders, but that also gives them the window to proceed with this transition," Rigg said.

McCallister has been CEO for 11 years, making him easily the longest-tenured chief of any major health insurer. He has also worked for Humana for 37 years.

In an interview with Reuters in March, McCallister quipped, "I'm way past my sell date if you look at the average tenure," and added that he had retirement "on the horizon, but it's not in the near horizon."

Humana also said it was promoting Chief Operating Officer Jim Murray to executive vice president and COO. Murray, 57, will join McCallister and Broussard in the Office of the Chairman, which the company said is designed to guide the company's strategy and leadership transition.

Murray joined Humana in 1989 and was named COO in 2006. In a securities filing on Friday, Humana said Murray's annual salary would be $750,000, an 11 percent increase over his 2010 salary, and will receive $2.5 million in restricted stock.

According to the filing, Chief Financial Officer Jim Bloem will see his salary rise nearly 14 percent to $625,000 from its 2010 level, and will receive $1.5 million in restricted stock.

Broussard's base salary will be "not less than" $900,000 and he will receive $7 million in restricted stock, the filing said.

Humana shares were up 6 cents at $86.68 on Friday afternoon after declining as much as 2 percent earlier in the day. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York, editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Matthew Lewis, Phil Berlowitz)