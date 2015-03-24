NEW YORK, March 24 Humana Inc, one of
the largest U.S. providers of Medicare Advantage healthcare
plans for older people, said on Tuesday that it believes a
previously disclosed government query for information is part of
a wider review involving many healthcare companies.
Humana first said the U.S. Department of Justice had asked
it to volunteer information about risk adjustment matters on
Feb. 18.
"Humana believes that this request for information is in
connection with a wider review of Medicare risk adjustment
generally that includes a number of Medicare Advantage plans,
providers and vendors," the company said in a regulatory filing
on Tuesday.
The government makes risk adjustment payments to Humana and
other companies that provide Medicare Advantage when they have
patients who are sicker than average.
The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Susquehanna analyst Chris Rigg said in a research note that
the Humana disclosure fit with a notice to insurers from a
division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
earlier this year about its review of the use of patient in-home
risk assessments by insurers.
Humana shares were up 0.4 percent at $182.77 in morning
trading.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)