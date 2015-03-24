NEW YORK, March 24 Humana Inc, one of the largest U.S. providers of Medicare Advantage healthcare plans for older people, said on Tuesday that it believes a previously disclosed government query for information is part of a wider review involving many healthcare companies.

Humana first said the U.S. Department of Justice had asked it to volunteer information about risk adjustment matters on Feb. 18.

"Humana believes that this request for information is in connection with a wider review of Medicare risk adjustment generally that includes a number of Medicare Advantage plans, providers and vendors," the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The government makes risk adjustment payments to Humana and other companies that provide Medicare Advantage when they have patients who are sicker than average.

The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Susquehanna analyst Chris Rigg said in a research note that the Humana disclosure fit with a notice to insurers from a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services earlier this year about its review of the use of patient in-home risk assessments by insurers.

Humana shares were up 0.4 percent at $182.77 in morning trading. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)