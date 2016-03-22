STOCKHOLM, March 22 Swedish care provider Humana priced its initial public offering (IPO) at the top end of an indicative range, giving it a market value of 3.3 billion crowns ($401 million) ahead of its market debut on Tuesday, it said in a statement.

The price was set at 62 crowns per share, compared with an indicative range of 54-62 crowns, said the company, which had sales of 5.6 billion crowns last year.

Humana's IPO is the second on the main list of the Stockholm bourse this year and comes after last week's debut of electrical installation firm Garo.

Carnegie and SEB led the offering of Humana, whose largest shareholder is private equity fund Argan Capital.

The value of shares sold in the offering will be 887 million crowns if an over-allotment option is exercised in full, Humana said.

