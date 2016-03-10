STOCKHOLM, March 10 Swedish care provider Humana intends to float its shares in Stockholm, giving it a market capitalisation of up to 3.3 billion Swedish crowns ($391 million), it said on Thursday.

The listing, pencilled in for Mar. 22, is set to become the second on the main list of the Stockholm bourse this year after a bumper 2015 with 18 IPOs. But volatile equity markets have meant a tentative start of 2016 for new listings.

At this point last year, two companies had already been listed in Stockholm and two more announced IPO plans.

Humana, majority-owned by private equity fund Argan Capital, said its shares would cost 54 to 62 crowns apiece, giving it a market capitalisation of 2.9 to 3.3 billion crowns.

As much as 16.4 million shares will be sold in the offering if an over-allotment option is fully exercised, Humana said, adding it would raise around 450 million crowns in newly issued shares.

Six institutional investors, among them Handelsbanken Fonder and Swedbank Robur, have committed to buy around half of the shares in the offering.

The listing of Humana follows that of peer Attendo whose shares have outperformed the wider Stockholm market by some 45 percentage points, including a 40 percent rise on its first day of trading in November.

Banks Carnegie and SEB are leading the offering as global coordinators.

($1 = 8.4312 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Alistair Scrutton)