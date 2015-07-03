(Adds break-up fee)
By Greg Roumeliotis
July 3 Health insurer Aetna Inc on
Friday said it would buy smaller rival Humana Inc for
about $37 billion in cash and stock, in the largest ever deal in
the insurance industry.
The combination will push Aetna close to Anthem Inc's
No.2 insurer spot by membership, and would nearly
triple Aetna's Medicare Advantage business.
The deal will face antitrust scrutiny but if it goes through
it would dwarf the previous largest insurance deal announced
just this week, where Swiss property and casualty giant ACE Ltd
announced it was buying Chubb Corp for $28
billion. It would also dwarf Anthem Inc's purchase of WellPoint
in 2004 for $16.6 billion.
Analysts have said that M&A activity in the healthcare
sector had been waiting for last week's Supreme Court ruling on
Obamacare, which upheld key subsidies that underpin the reform
and thus gave more certainty to healthcare insurers.
The bigger the insurer, the more power it has negotiating
prices and improving its doctor networks.
Anthem has offered to buy Cigna Corp to create the
largest insurer in the country, toppling UnitedHealth Group Inc
.
Media reports have also said UnitedHealth could be eyeing
Cigna and Aetna. On Thursday, Centene Corp said it would
buy smaller rival Health Net Inc for $6.3 billion.
ANTITRUST ISSUES
Antitrust authorities, who were aggressive in their review
of the failed deal between Comcast and Time Warner
Cable, are expected to scrutinize how the combination of
insurers will affect competition for each line of insurance:
Medicare, Medicaid for the poor, individual insurance,
commercial insurance for small and large businesses and the
large employer business.
Aetna and Humana are in nine of the same states in Medicare
Advantage. Combined, they would have market share of 88 percent
in Kansas, 80 percent in West Virginia, 58 percent in Iowa and
51 percent in Missouri.
Wall Street analysts and some antitrust experts have said
they expect the combination will be approved, although
regulators may ask for some divestitures.
Others have said it is unclear that this group of regulators
will stick to the usual review playbook for such a large deal
and may add other restrictions.
The Justice Department, which reviews insurance mergers,
will scrutinize deals city-by-city to see if the combination
would have a monopoly in any metropolitan area, said Andre
Barlow, a veteran of the department who is now at Washington law
firm Doyle, Barlow and Mazard PLLC.
Aetna said the combined company is projected to have over 33
million medical members, based on memberships as of March 31.
Operating revenue is expected to be about $115 billion this
year, with approximately 56 percent from government-sponsored
programs including Medicare and Medicaid.
Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld subsidies for
individuals under President Barack Obama's signature healthcare
law, keeping a large chunk of patients intact under the Medicare
and Medicaid programs.
Insurers have said subsidies are key to bringing in new
customers and the ruling has removed uncertainty for insurers
looking for acquisitions. It could also spur more deal making in
the health insurance sector, which has already seen a blitz of
merger activity this year.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky,
praised Humana's presence in his home state but also noted the
role of the healthcare law in the merger.
"This morning's announcement, as I predicted during the
debate five years ago, is the inevitable result of Obamacare's
push toward consolidation as doctors, hospitals, and insurers
merge in response to an ever-growing government," the Republican
said in a statement.
The deal includes a $1 billion break-up fee payable by Aetna
to Humana, should the deal fail because of antitrust concerns,
an Aetna spokeswoman confirmed. The fee was first reported by
the Wall Street Journal.
CASH AND SHARES
Hartford, Conn.-based Aetna said it would pay Humana
shareholders $125 in cash and 0.8375 Aetna shares for each share
held. The offer of about $230 per share is a 23 percent premium
to Humana's closing price on Thursday.
Following the deal, Aetna shareholders would own about 74
percent of the combined company with Humana shareholders owning
the rest. Aetna Chief Executive Mark Bertolini will serve as
chairman and CEO of the combined company.
The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2016 and
add to operating earnings per share from 2017.
Humana's sale has been anticipated since May when it was
first reported that Cigna Corp and Aetna were interested,
and multiple sources confirmed to Reuters that the company was
entertaining offers.
Humana, based in Louisville, Kentucky, has been under
pressure for more than a year from investors, which include
activist fund Glenview Capital Management, to produce higher
returns.
Last year Humana hired a CFO from investment bank Goldman
Sachs and went through a strategic review that included asset
sales. But it missed several quarters of earnings targets and
struggled with profits in its individual business, disappointing
Wall Street.
Aetna said it has received commitments from Citi and UBS
Investment Bank to finance the deal.
Citi and Lazard are financial advisers for Aetna and Davis
Polk & Wardwell LLP is its legal adviser. Goldman Sachs is the
financial adviser to Humana, while Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver
& Jacobson LLP is its legal adviser.
(Additional reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru and
Caroline Humer in New York; Editing by Ken Wills and Andrea
Ricci)