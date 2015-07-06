NEW YORK, July 6 Aetna Inc Chief Executive Officer Mark Bertolini said on Monday the U.S. health insurer had structured its proposed acquisition of Humana Inc with "conservative" expectations around possible asset sales.

"We took a conservative view of what we would need to divest," Bertolini said during an investor conference call.

Aetna announced plans for a $37 billion acquisition, or about $230 a share, of its smaller rival on Friday.

Aetna shares fell $7.59, or 6 percent, to $117.61 early on Monday, while Humana rose $2.75, or 1.4, percent to $190. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Bernadette Baum)