NEW YORK, July 6 Aetna Inc's chief
executive said Monday he was confident an antitrust review of
the health insurer's proposed purchase of smaller rival Humana
Inc would allow the deal to close in the second half of
2016, seeking to allay investor concerns.
Mark Bertolini said Aetna had already prepared for possible
divestitures to address overlaps with Humana's business in the
largest-ever U.S. health insurance deal. The two sides announced
the $37 billion transaction on Friday.
"We took a conservative view of what we would need to
divest," Bertolini said during an investor conference call.
Aetna has not discussed the deal directly with the U.S.
Department of Justice, but has consulted with regulatory
experts, Bertolini told cable channel CNBC.
"We believe that given the legal advice we have...that this
is a very manageable transaction," he said.
Health insurers have been in a race to consolidate, saying
that being larger would help them negotiate better prices with
doctors and hospitals as well as cut administrative costs. No. 2
health insurer Anthem Inc has said that it seeking to
buy No. 5 Cigna Corp, though Cigna has so far turned down
its offers.
Aetna and Humana overlap in nine states in Medicare
Advantage, a government-paid insurance program for older people
and the disabled. Combined, they would have market share of 88
percent in Kansas, 80 percent in West Virginia, 58 percent in
Iowa and 51 percent in Missouri.
U.S. antitrust regulators are expected to review how
insurance transactions could affect competition in each regional
market where the insurers overlap, and their potential impact on
each different health insurance product.
If an Anthem-Cigna deal is announced within the next two to
three months, then regulators could look at the impact of both
mergers at the same time, Bertolini said.
"It really depends on whether or not any other deals are
announced. I think currently we anticipate that our transaction
will be viewed alone at this point in time, but they could be
bundled together at some point," he said during the conference
call.
Aetna shares fell $5.04, or 4 percent, to $120.44 early on
Monday. Humana rose $5.95, or 3 percent, to $193.50, but traded
well below Aetna's proposed acquisition price of about $230 a
share.
