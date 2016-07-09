(Repeats story for wider distribution)
By Caroline Humer and Diane Bartz
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, July 8 Aetna Inc
executives met with top Justice Department antitrust officials
on Friday to convince the government that asset sales it
proposed would address potential competitive problems that could
threaten its deal to buy rival Humana Inc, according to
a source familiar with the matter.
Aetna's plan to buy Humana would combine two of the largest
providers of Medicare Advantage plans for elderly people, and
investors are concerned that antitrust regulators could oppose
the deal.
The Justice Department's Antitrust Division is assessing
both Aetna's $34 billion merger as well as Anthem's $44
billion deal to buy rival Cigna. The two mergers, if they
close, would reduce the number of big, national health insurance
companies from five to three.
In the meeting on Friday, Aetna argued that asset sales it
was proposing would fix any potential competition problems that
the deal creates, the source said, adding that major players
were interested in acquiring them.
The source did not specify which assets were on the chopping
block. Reuters reported last week that Aetna had begun the
process of auctioning off about $1 billion of Medicare Advantage
assets to address antitrust concerns.
Before the meeting, the Justice Department had significant
concerns about the deal, Reuters reported on Thursday. It was
not known if antitrust enforcers planned to file a complaint to
stop the deal or would accept the divestiture package and allow
the deal to go forward.
In the review, antitrust regulators are focused on whether
the deal would limit consumer choices for Medicare Advantage
health plans for the elderly, a separate source familiar with
the matter said.
Aetna has argued that Medicare Advantage competes not just
with other Medicare Advantage plans but with traditional
Medicare, which is managed by the government with data showing
consumers switch between them. The Justice Department has
previously disagreed with that approach, according to antitrust
experts.
Consumers Union, Consumer Federation of America, Consumer
Action, Families USA, U.S. PIRG, and Consumer Watchdog issued a
white paper on Thursday which argued that divestitures could not
counter the harm done by the two massive mergers, at least
partially because it would be contracts rather than solid assets
that are divested.
"In the next open season, it is all too easy for the merged
firm to solicit and secure former policyholders, thus recreating
the original conditions and eviscerating the remedy," the groups
said.
Aetna has said that the acquisition will help it achieve
scale that can drive down medical costs as well as provide
better value-based care for consumers. That has become
increasingly important because of President Barack Obama's
national healthcare reform law, which has focused on cutting
health costs.
(Editing by Bernard Orr)