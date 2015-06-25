(Corrects spelling of Bloomberg in headline)

June 25 Health insurer Aetna Inc is close to buying rival Humana Inc, and a deal could be signed as early as this weekend, Bloomberg reported.

Aetna made a formal bid this week to buy Humana in the form of cash and stock, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1Cwt3fL)

Humana has also received an offer from Cigna Corp, but the Humana board prefers the offer from Aetna, Bloomberg said.

Humana and Aetna were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)