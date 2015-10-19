Oct 19 Health insurer Aetna's proposed acquisition of smaller rival Humana Inc was approved by the shareholders of both companies.

Aetna continues to expect the deal to close in the second half of 2016, it said on Monday.

Aetna in July said it would buy Humana for about $37 billion. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)