(Adds analyst comment and strategic rationale)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Olivia Oran
May 29 Humana Inc is considering selling
itself after receiving multiple expressions of takeover
interest, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday,
highlighting the widening consolidation in the U.S. health
insurance industry.
Humana is working with investment bank Goldman Sachs Group
Inc on the potential sale, the person said, asking not to
be identified because the matter is confidential.
The Wall Street Journal first reported on the sale process
and said competitors Aetna Inc and Cigna Corp are
among those that have held preliminary merger discussions with
Humana.
Humana, whose shares closed 20 percent higher on the news,
could not be reached for comment. Goldman Sachs, Cigna and Aetna
declined to comment.
Humana has missed analyst expectations for financial results
several times in the past year, and its business of providing
individual insurance on the Obamacare exchanges has struggled.
Some of the company's shareholders had privately called on
the company in recent months to explore a sale, people familiar
with the matter said this week. They asked not to be identified
because those discussions were confidential.
Being part of a bigger company could help Humana's flagship
Medicare Advantage health insurance and individual insurance
businesses if it negotiates better contracts with doctors and
creates more competitively structured networks of providers,
said Leerink Partners analyst Ana Gupte.
Its sale may trigger consolidation that shrinks the number
of large publicly traded health insurers from five down to
three, she said, explaining "It's a huge push for scale."
Executives from Aetna and Anthem Inc have said in
recent weeks they are interested in doing large deals. Analysts
said on Friday that Anthem may also look at Humana.
The government has pressured health insurers to cut costs
with the new Obamacare exchange plans and in Medicare while
employers have also gotten tough on spending for medical
procedures and drugs.
Humana's top shareholders include Glenview Capital
Management, which in 2013 pushed for change at hospital operator
Health Management Associates Inc.
The Justice Department, which reviews insurance mergers,
will scrutinize any possible deal city-by-city to see if the
combination would have a monopoly in any metropolitan area, said
Andre Barlow, a veteran of the Justice Department now at
Washington law firm Doyle, Barlow and Mazard PLLC.
"Humana is going to be selling itself to another mega player
and the antitrust division has shown itself to be interested in
scrutinizing mega mergers. The deal could be met with some
resistance," said Barlow.
(Additional reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington, D.C. and
Caroline Humer in New York; editing by Richard Chang)