NEW YORK, April 7 Humana Inc, a health insurer that manages Medicare Advantage health plans for the elderly and disabled, said on Tuesday that it believes the government's final plan payment rates represent a 0.8 percent increase in funding to it.

The government on Monday evening said it would raise payment rates in 2016 to private insurers for the Medicare Advantage plans that they manage by 1.25 percent on average. It had previously planned a 0.95 percent cut.

Humana said that it will see less of an increase than the average because of changes in how the government compensates insurers for sicker-than-average patients, which was part of the same government announcement. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)