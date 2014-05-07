BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 7 Humana Inc Chief Executive Officer Bruce Broussard said on Wednesday the managed health care company spent $20 million on Hepatitis C drugs for Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D customers during the first quarter.
Broussard said during a conference call with investors that the company has factored higher drug costs into its 2014 earnings outlook and is watching closely to see if there is another increase in use after the release of the next new drug later this year. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.