Linde sees interest in assets it may have to sell
FRANKFURT, March 9 German industrial gases group Linde is seeing interest in assets it may have to divest in the course of a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair , its chief executive said.
(Corrects revenue figures in 3rd paragraph to $10.3 billion vs $9.7 billion, instead of $9.7 billion vs $9.2 billion;)
July 31 Health insurer Humana Inc said on Wednesday that its second-quarter profit rose 18 percent, helped by growth in both its direct-to-customer division and the unit that markets plans to employers.
The company, which specializes in private Medicare plans, reported net income of $420 million, or $2.63 per share, up from $356 million, or $2.16 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $10.3 billion from $9.7 billion. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
FRANKFURT, March 9 German industrial gases group Linde is seeing interest in assets it may have to divest in the course of a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair , its chief executive said.
* General Wireless Operations Inc. commences voluntary chapter 11 proceeding
* Era Group Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results