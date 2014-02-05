UPDATE 2-Sears warns of 'going concern' doubts
* Sale of Craftsman brand to help satisfy capital needs this year
Feb 5 U.S. health insurer Humana Inc on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss as it took a 99-cent-per-share charge to set aside financial reserves for a group of long-term care insurance policies that it no longer sells.
Besides health plans, Humana also provides dental, vision and other supplemental health and financial products. Most of its revenue comes from the sale of private Medicare plans.
Humana said it had a loss of 19 cents per share, compared with earnings of $1.19 a year earlier.
* Sale of Craftsman brand to help satisfy capital needs this year
AMSTERDAM, March 22 Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel rejected on Wednesday a second takeover proposal from U.S. rival PPG Industries saying the offer was too low and too risky.
* Therapix Biosciences Ltd. announces pricing of U.S. Initial public offering and NASDAQ listing