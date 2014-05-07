BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 7 Humana Inc said on Wednesday that first-quarter profit fell as it spent more on marketing and investments related to new products, such as certain Medicare Advantage and Obamacare exchange plans, as well as healthcare reform taxes and fees.
The company reported net profit of $368 million, or $2.35 per share, down from $473 million, or $2.95 per share a year earlier. The year-earlier figure included a 41 cent-per-share benefit from settling contract claims.
Humana kept its 2014 outlook unchanged at $7.25 to $7.75 per share, which it said accounted for such factors as better performance across its businesses but higher-than-expected drug costs for the treatment of Hepatitis C. (Reporting by Caroline Humer Editing by W Simon)
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.