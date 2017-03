July 29 Health insurer Humana Inc reported a 12.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it added more members to its Medicare Advantage business for individuals.

Net income rose to $431 million, or $2.85 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $344 million, or $2.19 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Anil D'Silva)