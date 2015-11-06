* Q3 adjusted profit $2.16/share vs est $2.13
* Revenue $13.36 bln vs est $13.64 bln
* Individual Medicare Advantage membership up 14 pct
Nov 6 Health insurer Humana Inc, which
agreed to be bought by Aetna Inc for $37 billion in
July, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as it
added more members to its individual Medicare Advantage
business.
Humana, which manages large Medicare Advantage health plans
for the elderly and disabled, said individual Medicare Advantage
membership increased 14 percent to 2.74 million at the end of
September.
However, individual commercial membership decreased 11
percent to 963,700 as of Sept. 30.
"We remain cautious with regard to our expectations around
2016 earnings growth due to the ongoing challenges in the
individual commercial business," Humana's Chief Financial
Officer Brian Kane said in a statement on Friday.
Larger rival Anthem Inc said last month its
Obamacare insurance business is being hampered by
lower-than-anticipated enrollment due to fewer applicants than
expected and cheaper premium rates at competitors.
Cigna Corp, which also reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, said it
expected 2016 revenue growth to be hurt by reduction in
customers in its individual plans.
President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law, the
Affordable Care Act, in 2014 overhauled the individual market
with new government subsidized plans sold through newly created
exchanges.
Insurers are betting on mergers to help them compete better,
as the government tries to rein in healthcare spending following
the implementation of Obamacare.
Anthem agreed over the summer to acquire Cigna in a $47
billion deal that would make it the largest U.S. health insurer
by membership.
Humana said it expected the Aetna transaction to close in
the second half of 2016, as previously forecast.
The company's consolidated benefit ratio, or the ratio of
its spending on medical claims versus premium revenue it takes
in, was 83.9 percent in the quarter, compared with 83.3 percent
a year earlier.
Net income rose to $314 million, or $2.09 per share, in the
third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $290 million, or $1.85 per
share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned $2.16 per share,
above the average analyst estimate of $2.13, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 9.2 percent to $13.36 billion, but missed
analysts' estimate of $13.64 billion.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)