Aug 3 Humana Inc's quarterly pretax income fell nearly 20 percent as the U.S. health insurer set aside more money to cover losses in its business that sells individual plans under the Affordable Care Act, known better as Obamacare.

Humana said on Wednesday it had limited Obamacare memberships on public exchanges in four states, where it would discontinue coverage altogether next year.

The company also said it intended to discontinue nearly all off-exchange individual commercial plans in 2017.

Humana, whose acquisition by larger rival Aetna Inc has been challenged by U.S. antitrust authorities, said pretax income fell to $636 million, or $2.06 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $793 million, or $2.85 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $14.01 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)